Duck Creek Technologies: American National Property and Casualty Company to Enhance Efficiency and Offer Improved User Experiences for Agents

Boston, Feb. 27, 2019announced today that American Nationalhas selected Duck Creek Policyto replace its legacy P&C personal lines policy administration systems. The insurer sought multiple improvements to the distribution and management of its personal lines products in order to transform outdated workflows and processes, create better user experiences for its agents, and introduce or update products as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Another deciding factor for American National was the Duck Creek Anywhere API, which gives carriers the flexibility to put their own unique look and feel in front of their customers and agents while retaining the benefits of the Duck Creek Platform. This allowed them to build a proprietary user experience on top of their technology stack without making any compromises in functionality. And one of the most significant benefits of this decision by American National was the ability for business users to create and update insurance products without coding. From modeling and testing to publishing new policies, from making changes to existing products and conducting validation of adherence, the Duck Creek Platform puts the power to make meaningful changes in the hands of insurance professionals, not developers.

"Our digital transformation is focused on adopting true future-ready solutions, not simply replacing outdated, redundant core systems," said Meredith Mitchell, SVP of Application Development at American National. "With Duck Creek Policy, we'll not only be able to create and update our products rapidly and without complex IT projects, we will be able to significantly improve the efficiency of many internal processes that were shaped by dependency on legacy technologies. Coupled with the ability to create an improved user experience for our agents without making functional compromises, these were key factors in our decision to choose Duck Creek."

"We're very happy to welcome American National into our growing family," said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Revenue Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "Leading insurance carriers around the world rely on Duck Creek Policy to improve internal processes, user experiences, and speed to market, and American National has taken an important step in their technology transformation initiative by focusing on customer centricity and the ability to respond to market changes as quickly as demand dictates."

About American National:

American National offers a broad variety of life insurance, retirement annuities, accident and health insurance, pension plan products and services, credit insurance, and property/casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and targeted commercial exposures. Products are distributed through career agents, independent marketing organizations, and multiple line exclusive agents, as well as direct distribution channels. Headquartered in Galveston, Texas, American National has more than 3,000 employees in offices in Galveston and League City, Texas; Springfield, Missouri; and Glenmont, New York. American National's network of agents stretches across all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, and provides service to more than five million policyholders. Learn more at americannational.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visitwww.duckcreek.com.



