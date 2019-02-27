Casa Systems, Inc.: Casa Systems Introduces New Apex 5G Metro Radio Access Network (RAN) Solution at 2019 MWC Barcelona

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2019, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced its new Apex 5G Metro Radio Access Network (RAN) solution - Casa's first 5G / New Radio (NR) that supports virtualized disaggregated and distributed or All-in-One deployment options.

Casa's Apex 5G Metro is a high-powered 4T4R (4 transmit / 4 receive) radio designed to meet coverage and capacity challenges in dense urban and suburban areas where large numbers of NR and LTE devices are present. Unlike macro-radio solutions mounted on traditional tower sites, the Apex 5G Metro can be deployed cost-effectively at the street level, such as utility poles, roof tops and lamp posts, thus reducing costs associated with a traditional macro sites.

The Apex 5G Metro's All-in-One package includes BBU and RRU with flexible external antenna configurations. It also supports O-RAN defined open interfaces for centralize and virtualized RAN deployments, specifically both Split 2 and Split 7.

With the 5G Metro, service providers can start with LTE and cost-effectively evolve to NR. Initially, the Apex 5G Metro will support sub 6 GHz bands with expansion to millimeter wave deployments in the near future.

"Casa delivers solutions that put our customers a step ahead and opens new service opportunities," said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. "RAN solutions must be suited for the market. More and more service providers are turning to Casa Systems for innovative solutions, like our new Apex 5G Metro, to meet their unique deployment and performance needs."

The Apex 5G Metro is the latest addition to Casa Systems' end-to end RAN solution suite that includes the Apex RAN portfolio of lifestyle, enterprise and strand-mounted cells as well as the Axyom Element Management System and Axyom virtualized Small Cell Core. The Apex 5G Metro will be available for lab and field testing in the second half of 2019.

