SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global IT Application Development Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005320/en/

Global IT Application Development Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The IT application development services market is slated for exponential growth in the coming years. Incremental category spend done by significant end-user sectors such as BFSI and Healthcare because of the widespread digitization and the simultaneous migration to cloud computing are some of the factors that are credited for the category growth. Because of the technological strides made on a global scale, web application development and application testing category segments have claimed a combined share of over 50% of the total category spend. Download the Free Sample copy of this IT application development services sourcing and procurement report.

Leading end-users in the US are deepening their focus on fortifying their security standards and on improving customer experience. This growing focus is resulting in substantial demand for IT application development services in the region. Innovations and the increasing requirement to handle large amounts of data of the healthcare companies will augment the category spend in North America. The rising popularity of smartphones and tablets in APAC will accelerate the category spend momentum in the region. However, in Europe, significant outsourcing of application development services to reduce organizational spend on an in-house team of experts will impact the category growth in the region.

This IT application development services market intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers, granular insights into category management, and risk assessment strategies. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this sourcing and procurement report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

Want personalized information? Request free customization of the IT application development services market intelligence report here!

"Buyers must adopt risk assessment measures such as periodic vulnerability measures, adoption of a module-based application development approach, and availability of disaster recovery services to tackle the potential category risks," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This IT application development services sourcing and procurement report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Buyers have high bargaining power due to a highly fragmented supply market

Adoption of AI and machine learning can disrupt the category growth

Buy the full IT application development services market intelligence repor t here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: IT application development services

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category management strategies in the US

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from the IT application development services sourcing and procurement report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, risk assessment strategies, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Workplace Computing Devices Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Cybersecurity Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005320/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us