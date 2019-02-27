NexPlayer and Verimatrix have joined forces by connecting Verimatrix's MultiRights OTT backend with NexPlayer's video players for Android, iOS, Smart TVs, STBs, and browsers. Building upon the companies' previous pre-integrations of Verimatrix ViewRight Web DRM and Verspective Analytics, the new collaboration adds Widevine Modular DRM support for an expanded range of device categories. With this joint solution, media organizations everywhere can be confident that their content will be safe from digital piracy and have high-quality playback across all platforms.

NexPlayer is a multiscreen video player providing DRM support across all devices and the most advanced feature set. Features supported by NexPlayer include low latency, customizable ABR, offline playback, time-shifting, and fast start times. They have developed the only Widevine player working across all Android and iOS devices while supporting both HLS MPEG-DASH streaming. NexPlayer is a Certified Widevine Implementation Partner (CWIP), with top-tier references in the market.

"We have a history of success partnering with NexPlayer to enable pay-TV operators to deliver secure premium multiscreen video services," said Tom Pollard, VP of Product Management for Verimatrix. "NexPlayer is an established leader for cross-platform video player support of Widevine Modular DRM. Extending our collaboration to include end-to-end Widevine DRM security further strengthens our MultiRights OTT strategy and helps our operator and content owner customers to maximize their device footprint, add new subscribers, and increase video service revenue."

"We are proud to combine our premium video player technology with Verimatrix's market-leading MultiRights OTT multi-DRM solution. Robust content protection is crucial to the success of OTT solutions, as digital piracy rates are reaching levels never thought possible," says Carlos Lucas, General Manager of NexPlayer. "In addition, media organizations are increasingly concerned that viewers will not be able to stream their content to any device of their choosing. That's why over 200 premium video service providers worldwide use NexPlayer to ensure that their viewers can stream to any device, regardless of model or OS version."

To learn more about NexPlayer, visit www.nexplayer.com or email warda.allalou@nexplayer.com.

NexPlayer is the market leader video player SDK. The most popular video service providers in the world include NexPlayer in their mobile apps to enable high-quality DASH and HLS streaming across all devices. NexPlayer is well known for its 24/7 customer support and continuous upgrades.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005361/en/

Contacts:

Warda Allalou

warda.allalou@nexplayer.com