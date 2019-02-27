Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies' Subsidiary Original Sprout to Exhibit At Natural Products Expo West March 7-9, 2019

Company to Showcase Full Line of All-Natural Products at Booth #3457

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Original Sprout, will be exhibiting at the Natural Products Expo West at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, March 7-9, 2019.

'We are delighted to be exhibiting at Expo West and look forward to showcasing our all-natural line of hair and skin care products for the entire family,' said Mary Byrd, marketing director. 'Original Sprout has long been famous for its quality baby care products, but our other lines are not as widely known. As one example, we have a complete line of all-natural, 100% vegan, products for tweens, millennials and adults that are just as high quality and effective as our baby products.

'We confess to flying a bit too far under the radar over the past several years. Expo West affords us the opportunity to introduce all of our products to discriminating buyers who may not be aware of what we have to offer,' Byrd added.

Special discounts will be offered for the duration of the annual event. Products will be displayed at Booth #3457. For more information about Original Sprout, visit www.originalsprout.com.

About Original Sprout

Inspired after the birth of her daughter, Inga Tritt created Original Sprout in 2003. Products are completely non-toxic, 100% vegan & cruelty free, gluten & dairy free, have no petroleum oils, parabens or phytoestrogens, dioxanes, harmful sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde & propylene glycol. Free of clove (eye numbing agent), soy, strawberry & peanut. These luxury products perform at salon quality level without the worry of harmful ingredients. All Original Sprout products are safe for the whole family and can found at retailers in the U.S. such as Wholefoods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Lassens, Mothers Market & Kitchen, specialty salons including Pigtails and Crewcuts, Regis Salons, CoolCuts4Kids, as well as Disneyland and Disneyworld resorts. Internationally, products can be found throughout the U.K, the E.U., Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Dubai, Africa, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. Original Sprout joined the Concierge Technologies' family of companies in 2017.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies is a publicly traded global holding firm, with operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

