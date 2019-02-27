Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

The Supervisory Board met on 25 February 2019, decided to appoint Olivier Bourges, the Group's Executive Vice President of Programmes and Strategy, as a member of the Managing Board effective from 1 March 2019 until the Managing Board's term of office expires on 2 April 2021.

As of 1 March 2019, the Managing Board will once again have four members.

Olivier Bourges started his career at the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance, then at the French Treasury, followed by the French Government Shareholding Agency (APE), where he served as Deputy Director. He has also acquired significant operational experience in the automotive industry.

He joined PSA in 2014 and served as the Group's General Counsel until late 2017, before being appointed Executive Vice President, Programmes and Strategy.

Olivier Bourges will bring to the Managing Board his financial and operational expertise and his experience of the Group's governance.

