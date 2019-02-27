Clarivate Analytics PLC Files Form F-4 In Connection With Its Proposed Merger With Churchill Capital Corp

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics PLC ("Clarivate"), the leading global information services and analytics company serving the scientific research, intellectual property and life sciences markets, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in connection with its recently-announced merger with Churchill Capital Corp ("Churchill") (NYSE: CCC), a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) launched by infotech executive Jerre Stead and senior banking executive Michael Klein. Clarivate intends to apply for listing of its ordinary shares and warrants on the New York Stock Exchange under the proposed symbols CCC and CCC WS, respectively.

The majority of net cash proceeds from this transaction are expected to be used to pay down existing Clarivate debt and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The boards of directors of both Churchill and Clarivate have unanimously approved the proposed transaction. Completion of the transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of 2019, is subject to approval by Churchill stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

About Churchill Capital Corp

Churchill Capital Corp is a public investment vehicle formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition or similar business combination in the information services segment of the broader technology services and software industry. Churchill is led by Chairman Michael Klein and Chief Executive Officer Jerre Stead. Churchill's securities are quoted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols CCC, CCCW and CCCU.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate is the leading global information services and analytics company serving the scientific research, intellectual property and life sciences markets. Corporations, government agencies, universities, law firms and other professional services organizations around the world depend on Clarivate's high-value, curated content, analytics and services. Clarivate has benefitted from its ability to leverage the substantial increase in unstructured data. The proliferation of unstructured data increases the value of Clarivate's highly-curated, proprietary information that is created through the sourcing, aggregation, verification, translation and categorization of data, which is then embedded in the Clarivate's customers' work flow and decision-making processes.

