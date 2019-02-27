Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that it is continuing to develop UpcoPay, an innovative, highly secure and convenient eWallet solution to address the multi trillion dollar digital payment industry.

Upco has signed its first agreement with SixthContinent Inc. www.sixthcontinent.com SixthContinent, with offices in San Francisco, Ca, and Milan, Italy, is the largest international platform for Shopping Cards. The company has agreements with more than 3000 leading brands (including Walmart, Apple, Amazon, Carrefour, and IKEA, Adidas and Shell Oil), and is fast becoming a major player in the expanding Social Commerce market.

UpcoPay is an advanced eWallet system comprising a front-end app and robust back-end software to manage transaction tracking, reporting and a full range of other functions. This solution is based on live transaction processing through integration with Upco's banking partner, eMoney plc. Upco anticipates to have UpcoPay live by mid April.

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President of Upco stated: "the digital commerce market place is growing tremendously. PayPal www.paypal.com CEO has stated that the digital payments industry may become a $100 trillion market as the financial technology sector continues to grow rapidly. We want to position Upco as a major player in this space."

Statista estimated total transaction Value in the Digital Payments segment amounts to US$3,952 Billion (US$3.9 Trillion) in 2019 and is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2022) of 13.2% resulting in the total amount of US$5,728 Billion (US$5.7 Trillion) by 2022.

Upco has issued 300,000 stock options exercisiable at $0.10 to consultants and advisors.

