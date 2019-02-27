Becoming a digital lifestyle partner for customers across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific

Digicel Group today signed a partnership agreement with Turkcell's Lifecell as it lays out its path to becoming a digital lifestyle partner for customers across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific.

Digicel is the first global operator to join the Lifecell partnership which sees the two companies bringing their telecoms abilities together with Digicel accessing Turkcell's Lifecell platforms and expertise to create a digital future for its customers in 31 markets. Digicel customers will benefit from a compelling digital ecosystem of digital lifestyle products and services, which coupled with its existing rich content portfolio and significant investments in rolling out LTE and fibre networks, will see them living their best digital lives.

Explaining the move, Digicel Group CEO, Jean-Yves Charlier, said, "This strategic partnership enables us to go faster and further. By coming together with Turkcell, we are not just partnering with an incredibly innovative company, we are partnering with a company that operates in our space and understands telecom services inside out. As one of the most important strategic moves that we have made in a number of years, this sees us driving new revenues whilst reducing churn and enhancing our brand."

Last year at the industry's leading trade show, Mobile World Congress, Turkcell's Lifecell unveiled its "digital operator vision" and 1440 strategy designed to help telecoms companies forge deeper and more meaningful relationships with their customers by increasing the interaction an operator has with its customers from an average of just 32 minutes per day to 1440 minutes per day by delivering the best digital experience to customers coupled with the best digital services. The strategy has paid off with Turkcell becoming the world's fastest growing operator in the last three years.

Today during a joint press conference at Mobile World Congress, Digicel Group Chairman and founder, Denis O'Brien, explained, "Today's a really exciting day for Digicel as we are taking a huge step into our digital future. This is about being more than just an infrastructure provider; today we're starting our journey to becoming our customers' digital lifestyle partner."

He continues, "With our customers wanting to live their best digital lives, we will take the full suite of Turkcell's digital applications for our customers to enjoy. It's all about capturing their imaginations and empowering them in a more meaningful way through the innovative new digital services we will deliver them underpinned by our significant investments in rolling out LTE and fibre networks across the globe."

Turkcell's CEO and Lifecell Chairman, Kaan Terzioglu commented, "Operators have to offer services that customers truly need and want and that is where we come in. We are pleased to be partnering with Digicel to bring our combined experience and know how to bear and to be supporting Digicel's journey to becoming a digital lifestyle partner for its customers across the globe."

ABOUT DIGICEL GROUP

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programs. Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more information.

