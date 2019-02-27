Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2019) - Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (FSE: 1LA) (OTCQB: ALGWF) ("Alliance Growers" or "the Company") is pleased to confirm Tissue Culture ("TC") Propagation for cannabis and hemp "starts" is becoming mainstream as a solution to solve contamination issues and help increase the profitability of cannabis and hemp growers.

The Cannabis Biotech Complex will produce cannabis tissue cultured plantlets utilizing the proprietary, "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System," allowing more tissue cultured plantlets to be produced in less space and less time. This is accomplished primarily by the 3-stage proprietary process developed by Dr. Afreen, Pharmagreen Biotech Inc's. Chief Operations Officer. In his article, Clone wars: how tissue culture became the cannabis industry's unsung protector, Ethan Reyes writes about a company in the TC space that utilizes the old four-stage TC propagation process. He does a decent job explaining in general terms, how TC works, however there is not a great deal of information as to the level of the technology used by the featured company. For a thorough explanation of the Chibafreen System, see the video at www.alliancegrowers.com. In his article, Ethan Reyes offers one explanation for late adoption of TC, "Khurram Malik, CEO of Biome Grow, said he believes the cannabis sector's slow adoption of TC reveals persistent cultural attitudes towards innovation."

The service of tissue culture propagation offered by the Cannabis Biotech Complex, will include the provision of growing protocols (growing schedules) customized to the specific strains of large-scale clients. As Alliance has explained before, the cost of tissue culture plantlets is offset, by the elimination of the mother room and the lower risk of clones that are contaminated. In his article, Micropropagation: a matter of (tissue) culture in cannabis cultivation, Blake Medulan provides further confirmation that utilizing TC micro-propagation will not only get a grower a superior beginning product, but it will also create additional production space. Mr. Medlan writes - Anandia CEO and co-founder Jonathan Page suggests, "The mothers take up a lot of space and there is a lot of horticultural work required to keep it going," he says, explaining "that is space that could be turned into production space."

Dennis Petke, President and CEO of Alliance Growers, commented. "We have spent over two years creating awareness about the value of TC for cannabis growing in general, and about the superiority of the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", specifically. It is very refreshing to begin seeing articles popping up everywhere regarding this much-needed service in the cannabis and hemp space." Dennis Petke continues "This increased awareness is timed perfectly with Alliance's newly acquired $4m financing facility, which is being drawn down in tranches at progressively higher prices, thus avoiding excessive dilution to its shareholders. Alliance has executed on the Term Sheet and Engagement Letter, the full announcement of which will be Friday or Monday, immediately following the closing of the initial 2m units of our recently announced Private-Placement. Alliance would like to thank its many supporters for staying with us, the rewards of which, are about to come to fruition."

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Diversified Global Medical Cannabis Company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. advancing a new business partnership, to jointly develop and operate a 63,000-square foot facility, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.alliancegrowers.com or the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

