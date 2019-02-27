HEMA Recalls Toy Train Set

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a precaution, HEMA is recalling all wooden toy train sets (article number 15.12.2235). An internal check revealed that one of the parts of the train set - the red pointed tip of the church tower - could pose a potential hazard to small children. The part could possibly cause choking or suffocation if swallowed by children younger than three.

Customers who have the product are urgently requested to keep the product out of reach of children younger than three years. Customers can return or send the product to a HEMA store for a full refund. No sales receipt or original packaging is required.

Quality is a key HEMA value in addition to design and price. HEMA always puts customer safety first and applies strict safety standards. HEMA is sorry that this wooden toy does not meet our quality standards. We offer our sincerest apologies to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, customers should contact HEMA's Customer Service Department by phoning 0845 - 606-09-03.

Note to the editors

About HEMA

Ever since 1926, HEMA has been making daily life better, easier and more fun for its customers. With products and services that stand out because of their good quality, attractive design and affordable prices. HEMA has over 32,000 own-brand products and services, more than 750 stores in 10 countries on 2 continents, and over 19,000 employees.

