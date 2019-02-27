CNH Industrial N.V.: Case IH and New Holland Agriculture awarded 'Machine of the Year' titles at SIMA 2019

Case IH was recognized for itsVersum CVXDrive in the Mid-Size Tractor category andQuadtrac CVXDrive in the XL Tractor category. New Holland Agriculture garnered awards for both its CR Revelation combine harvester with IntelliSense technology in the Combine category and T5 AutoCommand in the Mid-Size Tractor category.

London, February 27, 2019

CNH Industrial N.V., taking place this week in the French capital. With over 1,800 exhibitors from over 40 countries and some 230,000 visitors from more than 130 countries, SIMA capitalizes on its expertise and reputation, bringing together 15 subsectors of the industry on a biennial basis.

Further to the exhibition, on the odd years in which it takes place, SIMA also hosts the "Machine of the Year" Awards. Established by a group of European trade journalists in 1997, the awards are conferred by a media jury that represents the leading European agricultural publications. They cover a series of categories that celebrate the best innovations in agricultural technology. The machines in each category were judged according to innovative features, performance, productivity, cost of operation, ease of use and operator comfort.

Case IH and New Holland Agriculture won a total of four titles at the "Machine of the Year 2019" Awards.

Case IH's Versum CVXDrive received the award for best Mid-Size Tractor. This range consists of four models ranging from 100-130 horsepower and features a standard CVXDrive continuously variable transmission (CVT). Its 4.5-liter turbocharged and intercooled engine meets EU Stage V emissions legislation by combining patented under-hood after-treatment technology from FPT Industrial with a diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) injector in a compact all-in-one package. The tractor's ability to separate engine speed and forward speed brings significant advantages where large amounts of road travel or field tasks such as mowing, baling, light tillage and specialist operations are concerned.

The XL Tractor category recognized the Case IH Quadtrac CVXDrive high horsepower range as best in show. The Quadtrac offers continuously-variable transmissions, which have never before been available in an articulated tracked tractor. Case IH remains the only manufacturer to offer CVT in this type of high-horsepower machine. This transmission is available for the 470, 500 and 540 horsepower models and improves ease of use, particularly for inexperienced operators as it accelerates faster to field or road speed, reduces operator fatigue and makes full power available at low ground speeds for special applications or implements.

New Holland Agriculture is the "Machine of the Year" Combine Harvester category winner with its CR Revelation combine range with the IntelliSense system. IntelliSense takes automation to a new level and introduces a host of improvements that further consolidate the industry-leading position of the world's highest capacity combine. The pro-active and automatic combine setting system delivers significant advantages for customer productivity - increased daily output, reduced grain loss and improved grain quality - and for the operator - fewer decisions to take, better comfort, driver confidence, less fatigue and a simple user interface.

New Holland won a further "Machine of the Year" award in the Mid-Size Tractor category for its T5 Auto Command series. This range offers best-in-class in-cab space and comfort, resulting in a premium driving experience and segment-leading performance and power. The multi-award winning AutoCommand continuously variable transmission, delivers the versatile T5's all-round performance for jobs where exact speeds are critical. These tractors have the ideal features for increased versatility in grassland operations, arable farming, transport, cultivation and municipal applications.

