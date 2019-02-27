sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,03 Euro		+0,51
+1,48 %
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,98
35,705
16:33
27.02.2019 | 16:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Directorate Change

BELLWAY PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, February 27

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 the Company wishes to announce that Jill Caseberry, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Halfords Group plc with effect from 1 March 2019. Jill will Chair the Remuneration Committee and will be a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717


© 2019 PR Newswire