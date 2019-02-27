Glashütte/New York (ots) -



Grossmann Uhren documents the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un with a unique piece



It was just eight months ago that a US president met the North Korean head of state for the first time since North Korea was founded in 1948. Donald Trump will meet North Korea's ruler Kim Jong-un for the second time on 27 and 28 February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi. The independent watch manufacturer Moritz Grossmann documents the meeting of both politicians with a special timepiece.



The new MEET IN FEBRUARY watch is a variant of the ATUM Pure X model line. The handcrafted, lance-shaped hands of the watch are lined with red and blue HyCeram, the national colours of both countries.



Moritz Grossmann will meet its friends, Cellini Jewellers, in New York on 27 and 28 February and present the timepiece at the Cellini Watch Fair, which will take place from 26 February to 2 March at Park Avenue in New York.



The special model comes with a stainless steel case and a dial whose centre, with its discreet contours, suggests the silhouette of the heads of both heads of state in the longitudinal view. The fine cut-outs of the contours allow a glimpse of the 201.1 calibre. In the lower third of the dial in the space from four to seven o'clock is engraved the date of the summit, 27/28/02/19.



The Moritz Grossmann MEET IN FEBRUARY will be offered as a unique piece with a price of RRP USA EUR 13,400 excl. VAT.



The watch is available from the Grossmann Uhren retailer CELLINI JEWELLERS in New York, contact@CelliniJewelers.com



