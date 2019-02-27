Easy Nut Butter Recipes from Ezra Cohen Montreal

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Ezra Cohen Montreal officially launched in May, 2018, with a brand new line of organic nut butters and a new website. With the initial success of the product line, Ezra Cohen Montreal is growing - this time with a blog of original recipes that offers inventive ways to include nut butters into everyday recipes.

The recently launched Ezra Cohen blog is a nut butter lover's dream come true, with creative recipes that show just how easy it is to elevate favorite foods with a touch of luxurious nut butter. From decadent dark chocolate cake to spicy Casablanca chili, Ezra Cohen recipes prove that there really is no shortage of ways to incorporate nut butters into beloved dishes. The recipes are part of Ezra Cohen Montreal's passion for wholesome indulgences, and a way to illustrate that there is more to cooking and baking with nut butters than plain peanut butter cookies.

Ezra Cohen, McGill University graduate, snack food aficionado, and founder of Ezra Cohen Montreal, is a former sales representative for Basse Nuts who went out on his own to create a line of snack products designed to appeal to today's health-conscious consumers. Each of the original Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butter flavors is made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. The line features six organic flavors: Cashew Butter, Brazil Nut Butter, Almond Butter, Maple Cashew Butter, Praline Pecan Butter, and Salted Caramel Cashew Butter.

There are limitless ways to blend, bake, simmer, and stir Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butters into existing recipes. The new recipe blog will offer fresh inspiration and imaginative takes on old favorites, with a focus on popular foods and exotic flavors. Each recipe is part of Ezra Cohen Montreal's larger commitment to expanding consumer appreciation for organic nut butters and showing how simple it can be to bring the health benefits of nuts to a standard diet.

Don't get in a rut with meal planning. Visit the new recipe blog from Ezra Cohen Montreal and get inspired to add more delicious nutty flavors into any diet or lifestyle. With exciting flavors and perfectly smooth textures, Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butters are the perfect companions for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and every snack in between.

