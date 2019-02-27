Promanas Brings Occupancy at Park Place Five to 95 Percent

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Promanas has recently executed new leases totaling more than 39,000 square feet at the Park Place Five office building, bringing the occupancy to 95 percent. Tenants include Verint® Systems Inc., Vintage Financial Services LLC, Groundspeed Analytics Inc., Koddi Inc. and Promanas.

Park Place Five - located at 2373 Oak Valley Drive - is a Class A office/medical build-to-suit space constructed in 2018. It is exclusively offered by the owner, developer Promanas.

Ideally located on the south end of Ann Arbor, Park Place Five features state-of-the-art security systems, including card readers, video cameras and reserved/covered parking.

'We are thrilled to welcome these companies to Park Place Five,' said John Bogdasarian, founder, president and CEO at Promanas. 'The property is highly competitive in the Ann Arbor market, offering tenants unparalleled amenities and new, high-quality office space.'

Verint will occupy the building's entire second floor. The company recently acquired ForeSee®, a leading cloud voice of the customer (VoC) vendor. The Verint-ForeSee combination created the market's most comprehensive omnichannel cloud VoC portfolio available.

Vintage Financial Services LLC is one of the nation's top-ranked Registered Investment Advisory firms.

Groundspeed Analytics Inc. provides advanced data analytics to the property and casualty insurance industry, serving insurance carriers, brokers and managing general agents.

Koddi Inc. helps the world's travel brands maximize their digital advertising programs by providing an advanced reporting and bid automation platform for metasearch publishers.

Promanas is a private equity real estate investment, development and management firm based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, focused on creating real estate investments for accredited investors.

For more information about Promanas, visit promanas.com. For Park Place Five space availability, email anthony@promanas.com.

