Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) has been ranked at the top position in the 2019 QS World University ranking for Hospitality Leisure Management Universities, after celebrating its 125th anniversary and earning the extremely sought-after Michelin star.

Once more, QS rankings confirm Switzerland's central role in shaping the hospitality industry, and EHL's position as the world's leading institution.

EHL Group CEO Michel Rochat reacted to the news by saying that "this is absolutely fantastic news, because the continuous recognition as the top hospitality university, is an important indicator that we are doing things the right way". "As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, we celebrate a unique heritage that enriches all our programs, from our professional training in our Graubünden school SSTH, to our university programs here in Lausanne. The title of world Number 1 is an honor and a responsibility that helps us uphold our promise to open the doors to the best career opportunities for our students", he added.

"Switzerland remains an example in terms of academic excellence, competitiveness and innovation. We are delighted by this news which reinforces the relevance of our education, but also that of our certification programs which allow schools around the world to contribute to the evolution of our industry", said Olivier Roux, Senior Managing Director of EHL Advisory Services, the Group's consulting company dedicated to executive training and certification.

EHL Group's focus on the future of hospitality and the future of education remains the driving force behind every thought, every action and every investment. All of which, to accomplish our mission to train the industry's best managers and offer them careers at the height of their ambition. This achievement is a source of pride for the whole of EHL Group.

About EHL Group

EHL Group encompasses a portfolio of specialized business units that deliver hospitality management education and innovation worldwide. Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, the Group includes:

Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL): is an ambassador for traditional Swiss hospitality and has been a pioneer in hospitality education since 1893 with over 25,000 alumni worldwide. EHL is a leading university that provides a range of on-campus and online learning solutions, including undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to talented students from 119 different countries.

Swiss School of Tourism and Hospitality (SSTH): has been one of the leading hospitality management schools for hotel specialists for 50 years. SSTH delivers Swiss-accredited professional training and higher education in its newly renovated 19th century spa-hotel in Passugg, Graubünden, to Swiss and international students from 20 countries.

EHL Advisory Services is a consulting and executive training company in hospitality, active in more than 30 countries, which supports the development of the hospitality industry.

