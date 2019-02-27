ASICS Redefines the long run with the Launch of new Energy Saving Shoe - METARIDE

TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICS today turned the world of running on its head as it revealed a completely new concept in run efficiency, METARIDE. One of ASICS' most important innovations in seven decades, and as part of ASICS' ambition to help all runners to WIN THE LONG RUN1, the shoe was designed with one purpose in mind; to make running longer distances easier.

Developed over two years by a team of scientists and designers at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS) in Kobe, Japan, METARIDE is precision engineered to minimize movement in the area where most energy is expended; the ankle joint.

Scientifically proven to offer a total reduction of energy loss at the ankle joint by almost one fifth2, the difference could be seismic for long distance runners who want to achieve their full potential.

The key to creating the most efficient run possible was the discovery of new revolutionary GUIDESOLE3 technology; a precision-shaped curved sole that works by shifting the body weight forward and propelling runners on to give the feeling of effortless motion.

The result? An energy-saving shoe that provides a new running sensation with the potential to significantly improve performance and protection to help runners of every level keep going longer than they thought possible.

Featuring multiple proprietary technologies in an all-new radical design, METARIDE successfully optimizes all three phases of the gait cycle to create a completely different kind of running shoe. In tests, METARIDE has been scientifically proven against conventional running shoes in the category to:

Reduce total energy loss at the ankle joint where most energy is expended

Improved static fit and grip to reduce ankle movement throughout the stride whilst also maintaining stability and durability 4

Feel like a new running experience

Kenichi Harano, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager at ISS comments on how METARIDE breaks new ground in long distance running.

"The METARIDE concept and new GUIDESOLE technology are fundamentally different to any other shoe we've ever made or that's on the market today. We looked at run efficiency in a uniquely ASICS way to provide a new 'feel' whilst maintaining our promise of performance and protection."

Representing the pinnacle of ASICS innovation, the METARIDE is the first in ASICS' new energy-saving franchise, which will make the same concept and technologies available to more runners at different price points. A takedown model is planned for release this autumn.

Yasuhito Hirota, ASICS President and COO said METARIDE demonstrates ASICS' commitment to continue to accelerate how runners move through cutting-edge product and services.

"We believe this new technology has the potential to disrupt the world of long-distance running. Our athletes and runners have told us that METARIDE is already transforming how they train, race, run and recover. This is just the beginning of a new era for ASICS as we bring the best innovations to our fans while attracting a new generation of runners."

Runners can put the new shoe to the test with the WIN THE LONG RUN program on the RUNKEEPER app. The feature includes a series of five guided runs to help runners incorporate more variety in their training, improve endurance and run more efficiently. The experience is designed to inspire participants to go beyond the finish line to meet their next milestone.

METARIDE will be available in limited quantities from ASICS retail and online stores and specialist run outlets globally from 28th February.

