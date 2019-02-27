Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced that its engineering, procurement and construction project for INEOS' new energy plant at the Grangemouth refinery complex on the Firth of Forth in Scotland is underway and has made significant progress.

Aerial view of the Grangemouth refinery complex on the Firth of Forth in Scotland. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Fluor is supporting INEOS' strategic investment plans with this important project that will improve energy efficiency and resilience at Grangemouth, one of the UK's largest manufacturing sites," said Simon Nottingham, president of Fluor's Energy Chemicals business in Europe, Africa and Middle East. "Fluor is using its in-depth cogeneration expertise to optimize design and minimize the impact on existing operations while delivering execution excellence through cost and schedule certainty."

The new energy plant will replace existing facilities that have been providing steam and power to the refinery and petrochemical plants for more than 40 years. The new plant will have the capacity to produce high pressure steam to be used in the industrial processes undertaken at the Grangemouth complex. The plant will also generate electricity to support the site's self-sufficiency and export.

Fluor's scope of work includes design, procurement, construction and commissioning support for three boilers to create superheated high pressure steam. A pipe bridge will be built to provide a connection to the wider site.

Fluor's Farnborough office is leading the project supported by the company's global experts and is working in an integrated team with INEOS engineers. Fluor previously undertook the front-end engineering design for the new energy plant.

Fluor's UK office serves a wide range of industries including energy, chemicals, government, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, mining and power market sectors.

