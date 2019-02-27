Kindly note that the following instrument shall be Unsuspended with effect from Thursday 28th February 2019 as per Notice to Members 20 of 2019.
Instrument Name: 1.85% MGS 2029 (III)
Short Code: G29C
ISIN: MT0000012923
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
