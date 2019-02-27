SCOR: Focus #25 Combining science & technology to enhance insurability and spur innovation

SCOR's Annual Conference took a deep dive into the current challenge faced by (re) insurers to grow the sphere of insured risks.
The risk universe is growing - the changes in the macro-economy environment, technology and data are contributing to the expansion of the sphere of insurable risk, resulting in a shift of the insurability frontier.
Click on the image below to read the publication (https://www.scor.com/en/media/news-press-releases/combining-science-technology-enhance-insurability-and-spur-innovation)
