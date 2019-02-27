Companies bring together unmatched innovation and FIPS 140-2 certified security* for the fast-growing IoT market in South Korea and beyond

Inside Secure(Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced that Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner with Inside Secure to provides unparalleled, yet cost-effective levels of security for some of the company's latest chipsets specifically designed for the IoT market.

Inside Secure's Root of Trust (RoT) Engine which serves as a vault that provides the foundational security needed to protect KEPCO's most vital assets chip assets. With FIPS 140-2 certification, the Inside Secure RoT Engine is set to arm KEPCO with a trusted, reliable solution that's optimized for the IoT market's stringent size and power constraints.

"As an innovation leader and forward-thinking organization, KEPCO is an ideal IoT partner for Inside Secure," said Martin Bergenwall, Senior VP of Products at Inside Secure. "We are pleased to provide a vital layer of security for energy-IoT based KEPCO chips, as it offers a unique combination of protection and design flexibility that harnesses Inside Secure's decades of experience in silicon-proven implementations."

"KEPCO looks forward to continuing its partnership with Inside Secure to further strengthen the security of our latest IoT chipsets," said Dr. S.H. Bae, CTO and executive vice president at KEPCO. "Security is a constant priority for KEPCO, and it all starts at the chip level. Partners such as Inside Secure bring the verified technology, expertise and peace of mind that our industry demands."

*FIPS 140-2 (Federal Information Processing Standard) is a U.S. government computer security standard used to approve cryptographic modules.

