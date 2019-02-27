The "Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe entertainment and leisure robots market has reached $667.1 million in 2018, owing to growing adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in both household and commercial applications across the region.

Highlighted with 22 tables and 51 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of Europe entertainment and leisure robots market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and country.

Based on system component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of application, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

Robotic Toys Hobby Systems

Education Research Robots

Robotic Companion Pets

Commercial Art Robots

On basis of end-user, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Household Sector (further segmented into Children, Elderly People, and Guests/Clients)

Commercial Sector (further split into Live Performances, Amusement Parks, Museums, and Other Entertainment Venues)

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by application and end-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe entertainment and leisure robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guide to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co. Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robot Hardware Market 2014-2025

3.3 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robot Software Market 2014-2025

3.4 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robot Services Market 2014-2025

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Europe Robotic Toys Hobby Systems Market 2014-2025

4.3 Europe Education Research Robots Market 2014-2025

4.4 Europe Robotic Companion Pets Market 2014-2025

4.5 Europe Commercial Art Robots Market 2014-2025

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

5.1 Market Overview by End-user

5.2 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Household Sector 2014-2025

5.2.1 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Children 2014-2025

5.2.2 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Elderly People 2014-2025

5.2.3 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Guests/Clients 2014-2025

5.3 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Commercial Sector 2014-2025

5.3.1 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Live Performances 2014-2025

5.3.2 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Amusement Parks 2014-2025

5.3.3 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Museums 2014-2025

5.3.4 Europe Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Other Entertainment Venues 2014-2025

6 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 UK

6.4 France

6.5 Russia

6.6 Italy

6.7 Rest of European Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

