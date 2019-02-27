The "Europe Laparoscopy Devices Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Laparoscopy Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
The growing demand for laparoscopic surgeries especially the bariatric surgeries has contributed significantly to the market growth. The rising prevalence of morbid obesity has raised the demand for the surgeries such as sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and gastric banding through laparoscopy.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.
Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
Chapter 3. Europe Laparoscopy Devices Market by Product
Chapter 4. Europe Laparoscopy Devices Market by Application
Chapter 5. Europe Laparoscopy Devices Market by Country
5.1 Germany Laparoscopy Devices Market
5.2 UK Laparoscopy Devices Market
5.3 France Laparoscopy Devices Market
5.4 Russia Laparoscopy Devices Market
5.5 Spain Laparoscopy Devices Market
5.6 Italy Laparoscopy Devices Market
5.7 Rest of Europe Laparoscopy Devices Market
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
6.1 Johnsons Johnsons
6.2 Medtronic PLC
6.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.4 Stryker Corporation
6.5 Smith Nephew PLC (Blue Belt Technologies Inc.)
6.6 KARL STORZ GmbH Co. KG
6.7 Olympus Corporation
6.8 B. Braun Melsungen AG.
6.9 Cook Medical
6.10 Conmed Corporation
