F(x)tec Unveils New Android Smartphone With Landscape QWERTY Keyboard

New company to deliver premium niche mobile devices, starting with new Pro1 smartphone, that reinvent and refine well-loved technology from the past

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At Mobile World Congress, F(x)tec, a London-based startup dedicated to bringing back and making better well-loved features missing in current mobile phones and related devices, today unveiled its first product, the Pro1, a new premium unlocked Android smartphone with a sliding and angled landscape QWERTY keyboard.

Focusing on consumers who both desire and share a passion for a refined smartphone experience, the privately funded company is developing products for individuals who miss mobile phone technology from the past and now relish the opportunity to re-engage with and enjoy features that never had the opportunity to reach their full potential.

"At F(x)tec, our vision of the ideal smartphone blends a modern handset with the very best features and technology we loved and miss, to create a perfectly balanced package that is delightful, functional, and unique. Our goal is to be the best at bringing back our favourite technology, making it better in a more modern way - that's technology refined," said Adrian Li Mow Ching, founder and director, F(x)tec.

Performance and Productivity

The Pro1 is equipped with a landscape QWERTY keyboard with five staggered rows and a sliding mechanism inspired by the classic Nokia E7 and N950. The slider tilts the screen to a 155 degree angle for optimal viewing. Thanks to a unique and innovative key design, the keyboard provides responsive, tactile feedback with each keystroke.

To complement the premium look and feel, the Pro1 is as productive as it is sleek. The phone features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, a rear dual camera system with Sony's IMX363, a small-bezel notch-less AMOLED screen with curved edges, stereo speakers, dual SIMs, and bespoke landscape-optimized UI, email, and calendar apps that take full advantage of the landscape QWERTY keyboard.



Pricing and Availability

The Pro1 will retail for around US$649 / £649 and is now available for pre-order worldwide at www.fxtec.com . Units will ship July 2019.

