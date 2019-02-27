Sonarax Unveils a Novel Ultrasonic Device-to-device Communication Protocol

The protocol provides new advantages that enhance WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and other short-range communication standards. First applications include superior mobile payments, authentication, IoT connectivity, and indoor navigation.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonarax ( https://sonarax.com/ ), the ultrasonic communication technology company, unveils a new standard in machine-to-machine (m2m) connectivity allowing devices to communicate with one another using sound waves. The protocol is the largest global infrastructure install base and operates on any device that has a built-in speaker or microphone. Sonarax provides a highly reliable alternative for m2m connectivity and it works even when the internet, GPS, and cellular networks are unavailable.

The protocol performs pairing between devices and transfer of data on both encrypted and open channels using sound waves. It provides significantly easier and faster deployments of m2m applications such as sonic QR codes, mobile payments, and ID authentication.

Sonarax's protocol requires no special hardware and is easy to deploy and use. This protocol can be integrated with any application across various operating systems, including Windows, Android, and iOS, and is already embedded in leading sonic processors. Sonarax utilizes frequencies beyond the threshold of human hearing and can be intertwined with any audio channel carried by media, including, TV, and others to introduce additional communication data, such as advertising information and more.

Sonarax's ultrasonic technology was designed to provide initial solutions in three main important areas:

Ultrasonic Payments: Facilitating secure pairing for mobile payments and contactless ATM interaction - already in pilot with major global banks and financial institutions.

Providing a seamless and secure identification solution - a fully developed and off-the-shelf SDK that can be easily integrated and used by any third party application

Ultrasonic Indoor Positioning: Allowing indoor positioning in buildings such as shopping malls and hospitals where GPS stops working. Sonarax is working to implement its technology for novel indoor navigation functionality to be launched at a later date.

"We're utilizing the existing element of sound to modernize machine-to-machine connectivity so that it enhances payment authentication and for the first time can also be used for indoor positioning," explains Benny Saban, CEO of Sonarax. "Sound cannot fail or be compromised and we're excited to finally reveal our product at MWC and get consumers onboard to the next generation of device communication."

Sonarax is showcasing its technology at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Hall 5 at Stand #5D81, from February 25th-28th.

About Sonarax:

Sonarax is a leading solution provider of ultrasonic connectivity between devices, for triggering, identification and authentication. Sonarax has unique expertise and intellectual property to master the ultrasonic domain. Sonarax enables Out-of-Band (OOB) communication, ensuring that, with as little intervention as possible, all devices can interact with each other using a sonic interface.

