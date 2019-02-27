A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest downloadable resource on five ways artificial intelligence will impact healthcare. Advanced and promising technologies are determined to improve healthcare outcomes. Healthcare industry experts at Infiniti Research have highlighted five applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare and how this technology will impact healthcare and patient outcomes.

From chronic diseases including cancer to risk assessment and radiology, there are nearly endless opportunities to leverage advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) to deploy more precise, efficient, and impactful interventions at the right stages of patient care. AI technology offers a wide range of advantages over traditional clinical-decision making and analytics techniques. Healthcare professionals can gain unprecedented insights into treatment variability, diagnostics, and patient outcomes with the help of algorithms which are more precise and accurate. Furthermore, AI tools can support human providers to provide faster service, diagnose issues and analyze data to identify trends or genetic information that would predispose someone to a particular disease.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in healthcare

AI-assisted robotic surgery

Surgical robots can analyze data from past medical records and guide a surgeon's instrument during surgery. As a matter of fact, robotic surgery is "minimally invasive" meaning the wound will heal faster and are less painful as compared to the traditional large incisions. The 'Da Vinci' is known to be the most precise surgical robot that guarantees five times fewer complications and gives surgeons greater control in the surgical process.

Clinical judgment and diagnosis

Using AI technology to diagnose patients is still in its early stages of testing, however, there have been some exciting developments. For instance, a breakthrough research has been done by Baidu Research that claimed that their deep learning algorithm can outperform humans in identifying breast cancer metastasis.

Virtual nursing assistants

Virtual nursing assistant could save the healthcare industry billions annually. They can be used to interact with patients and direct them to the most effective care setting. Moreover, virtual nurses are available 24/7 and they can monitor patients and provide quick answers to their queries. These systems provide for regular communication between patients and care providers and also prevent unnecessary hospital visits and re-admissions.

