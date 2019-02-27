-EX Cloud key element in InMoment's new Experience Intelligence (XI) Platform

-Connects seamlessly with Customer Experience (CX) and Market Experience (MX) clouds

-Powered by data science, intelligence can easily be shared between clouds to promote more comprehensive understanding, cultural change, smarter action

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Intelligence (XI), today announced the Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, a key element of the company's pioneering Experience Intelligence (XI) Platform, which also launched today. The introduction of a distinct environment to address employee experience is an extension of InMoment's 10+ years of expertise in the discipline and gives HR professionals powerful new tools to understand employee perception, including how the customer experience and market forces impact their satisfaction, productivity and retention.

The employee perspective is an integral part of the experience ecosystem. As far back as 2008, the service or value-profit chain established the integral relationship between profitability, customer loyalty and employee satisfaction, loyalty and productivity. And a recent InMoment study found that employees are the single most important factor in both making and breaking the customer experience. In reality, however, CX and HR professionals rarely work together, let alone identify and share insights that can be mutually beneficial.

In addition, employees have a unique perspective on the customer experience, whether they are interacting with customers on the front line or are behind the scenes making decisions that affect them.

InMoment's XI Platform seamlessly connects CX, EX and MX intelligence in one environment, making it simple for leaders from these disparate organizations to see and share insights with their colleagues across the organization.

InMoment's EX Cloud includes the most comprehensive, purpose-built employee experience intelligence solution available, featuring:

SEO: Our Survey Experience Optimization uses powerful data science to improve the survey experience, ensuring the richest and most useful feedback possible, as well as an engaging experience for employees.

Our Survey Experience Optimization uses powerful data science to improve the survey experience, ensuring the richest and most useful feedback possible, as well as an engaging experience for employees. Multimedia Feedback: Engage employees in their preferred way, whether video, image, voice or through traditional web surveys, for more meaningful conversations and more detailed stories.

Engage employees in their preferred way, whether video, image, voice or through traditional web surveys, for more meaningful conversations and more detailed stories. Digital Intercept: Understand the employee journey by gathering feedback across your internal digital properties.

Understand the employee journey by gathering feedback across your internal digital properties. Active Listening: Our real-time text analytics are applied during the feedback process to simulate conversation and let employees know you're listening-all while helping to gather better data.

Our real-time text analytics are applied during the feedback process to simulate conversation and let employees know you're listening-all while helping to gather better data. Explore: A quick and easy way to search through employee feedback comments for specific topics that help you answer and address their questions at any given time.

A quick and easy way to search through employee feedback comments for specific topics that help you answer and address their questions at any given time. Case Management: Manage employee concerns with as much care as customer issues. Real-time alerts enable quick resolution, reducing employee churn.

Anomaly Detection and Impact Analysis: Proactively monitor employee feedback and get notified of trending topics, the impact of that topic on your main scoring metric, and prioritize action.

Proactively monitor employee feedback and get notified of trending topics, the impact of that topic on your main scoring metric, and prioritize action. A/B Testing: Track, monitor and understand the impact of specific issues and actions on your employees' satisfaction. Track specific issues and compare how different offices and departments are performing.

Track, monitor and understand the impact of specific issues and actions on your employees' satisfaction. Track specific issues and compare how different offices and departments are performing. Reporting: InMoment's self-service reporting is easy to use and flexible with clean, simple data visualizations that help you visualize structured and unstructured data from every part of your program.

InMoment's self-service reporting is easy to use and flexible with clean, simple data visualizations that help you visualize structured and unstructured data from every part of your program. Dashboards: Bring together employee insights, then apply advanced analytics and sophisticated visualizations to create a strategic view for company leadership. Customize your views, or leverage purpose-built dashboards, including the 360-degree and high-value/high-risk employee dashboards.

Bring together employee insights, then apply advanced analytics and sophisticated visualizations to create a strategic view for company leadership. Customize your views, or leverage purpose-built dashboards, including the 360-degree and high-value/high-risk employee dashboards. Coaching: Our coaching solution helps your managers understand top strengths and opportunities in order to coach employees. It also provides automated recommendations on ways to improve, as well as action planning.

"One of the biggest mistakes HR professionals make is failing to connect the employee experience with the customer experience; the same is true for CX professionals when it comes to connecting the dots to EX," said Paul Warner, PhD and VP Experience Intelligence at InMoment. "InMoment's new XI Platform gives HR professionals a much more powerful solution to understand and act on employee sentiment, and even more importantly, makes it simple for them to get out of their silo and directly connect and share with their CX colleagues. For the first time, the ability to more fully understand the intersection of these critical audiences and the impact on the business is possible within a single platform. This is truly groundbreaking."

The EX Cloud can be purchased as a stand-alone solution, or in combination with the CX and MX clouds.

For more information about the EX Cloud visit www.inmoment.com/EX.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), transforming metrics into meaning to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. The company's cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, and specifically architected to harness intelligence from across the entire experience ecosystem to deliver clear business value. The platform features three clouds that all work seamlessly together to give companies a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting their bottom lines, including: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment's approach of providing strategic technical, best practice and thought leadership support ensures that our nearly 500 brands across 95 countries realize maximum business impact.

