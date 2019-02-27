Duallok Child-resistant Packaging Wins PAC Global Packaging Award 2019 for Best Packaging Innovation

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PAC Global Leadership awards have recognised Duallok as a trailblazer in packaging innovation with their patented child-resistant packaging solution for Theory Wellness legalised cannabis range, in partnership with brand agency Hippo Premium Packaging.

Announced on 26 Feb at the ONEOF100SUMMIT in New York, Duallok was awarded Best in Class in the "Packaging Innovation/Technical Innovation" category.

Reviewed by 66 judges including representatives from Coca-cola, Tetrapak, Westrock, Nestle, and Pearlfisher; experts joined forces from around the world to determine the best in packaging across the industry.

A leader in experiential packaging design, the Duallok was first developed by the talented structural engineers at Burgopak in central London, UK, before launching as a limited company in late 2018 with the winning patented Duallok CR3 packaging solution.

Rosie Reardon, MD at Duallok commented to say "we're thrilled to see such early success of the Duallok. This award is the result of two years of R&D and eight months of child-resistant testing to create the highest standards in child safety in a premium packaging solution."

The double locking mechanism behind the Duallok was designed with kid's safety at it's core. Certified under 16 CFR 1700 guidelines for child-resistance, the package provides a premium and compliant solution with instructions built-in in such a way that they provide sufficient guidance for adult opening, without detracting from the wider branding.

Working closely with Hippo premium packaging to develop an insert to house the Theory Wellness cannabis vape cartridge series, it was possible to produce a robust and reliable fitment that added to the brands continuity by enabling the external art work to flow into the internal structure.

Amongst this year's finalists were Hersheys, Dove, Olay, Starbucks, Lush Cosmetics, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Pfizer, and Kellogg's. The Duallok design for Theory Wellness was the only packaging solution targeting the legalised cannabis industry to receive such recognition.

Rosie says, "The feedback is incredibly positive. We're already receiving a great level of interest for the Duallok not only in the legalised cannabis industry, but across pharmaceuticals and other highly-controlled substances."

For more information, or to request your free sample contact Duallok on info@duallok.com, or visit the website on www.duallok.com

About Duallok

Child-safe. User Friendly. Brand Aware.

Duallok is a packaging company that specialises in user-friendly, child-resistant packaging containers with distribution partners worldwide. Developed by an award-winning design team, the Duallok provides a beautiful, user friendly and a 16 CFR 1700 compliant package for high-end controlled substances. The format can be tailored to house a wide range of products from vape cartridges, pre-rolled joints and concentrates, to pharmaceuticals and other healthcare related products.

Read about the Duallok's journey through child-resistant testing in their latest feature on the Dieline: The Long Road to Certification; Designing & Testing Child-Resistant Packaging For Cannabis.

