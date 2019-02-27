HH Global delivers Innovation with Purpose in partnership with The Marketing Society

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, today announced that Kevin Dunckley, HH Global's Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, joined Jonathan Drew, HSBC, and Slavica Habjanovic, Hassell Studio, as speakers at The Marketing Society Being Brave About Sustainable Innovation event held in Hong Kong.

The Marketing Society is an exclusive global network of 3,000 senior marketers who support the development of leading-edge thinking and promote the evidence and best practice of effective marketing.

"The benefits of providing innovative sustainable solutions for clients contributes effectively to the preservation of the planet, social development, global economic growth, and helps to achieve our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," said Kevin Dunckley. "Our Innovation with Purpose strategy drives collaboration and increases the value of tenable marketing whilst achieving cost savings and return on investment."

Dunckley concluded his keynote with case studies showcasing the impact of HH Global's unique program for global brands, and the benefits to their business of aligning marketing activities with their sustainability strategies.

For media inquiries:

HH Global

Mark Tiedens

VP of Marketing

+1-224-763-0147

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in 44 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 1000 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471140/hh_global_Logo.jpg