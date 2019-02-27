Free-to-Play MMORPG Update Gives Maple World An 8-Bit Pixelated Gameplay

MapleStory, the iconic free-to-play global MMORPG from Nexon, is inviting players to partake in the new Retro World 8-bit event, and much more in the MapleStory: Arcade Adventures update coming on March 6.

With the Retro World Event, starting March 6 to April 9 characters level 61 and above will be able to join various events that take them to unique, 8-bit pixelated worlds where they can hunt monsters, collect coins, practice their dodging and jumping, avoid traps and more.

Retro World event starting on March 6 includes:

Promote the Game!: Players will be able to hunt monsters near their level to retrieve Retro World Promo Coupons and receive coins for a special reward.

Players will be able to hunt monsters near their level to retrieve Retro World Promo Coupons and receive coins for a special reward. Eliminate Bug Monsters!: Retro World monsters will begin to appear in Maple World. Players who eliminate the monsters can acquire EXP, mesos and coins.

Retro World monsters will begin to appear in Maple World. Players who eliminate the monsters can acquire EXP, mesos and coins. Call of the Goddess: Maplers can learn a special event skill from the ancient Retro World Goddess. As they use this skill, players will be able to earn additional coins after eliminating monsters.

Additionally, players will engage in two fun mini-games to provide crucial training for the challenges that await. Retro World also brings forth the Demon King's Tower dungeon, which is comprised of 4 stages that players must complete before defeating the Demon King boss.

MapleStory also invites players to strap on their best detective hats and trench coats in the Detective Rave's Case Notes theme dungeon where characters level 175 or higher can embark on an adventurous journey with master investigator Detective Rave. Players will be tasked with uncovering the villainous plot in the lawless city of Savage Terminal as they defeat new monsters. Players who complete the dungeon will receive Detective Rave's Honorary Assistant medal.

To learn more about MapleStory, please visit http://maplestory.nexon.net.

About MapleStory http://maplestory.nexon.net.

First released in North America in May 2005, MapleStory became one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs in the world. With over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone (there are total seven MapleStory services around the world), the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 13 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest populated country in the world.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) is a global leader in online games with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in 2005, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.

