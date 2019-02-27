Acquisition of Common Shares of Point Loma Resources Ltd by Bruce Mitchell

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities law, Bruce Mitchell announces that on February 26, 2019, he acquired 500,000 common shares of Point Loma Resources Ltd., at a purchase price of .18 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $90,000.00. The transaction was completed pursuant to an open market purchase.

Following the completion of the transaction, Bruce Mitchell has control over 11,504,041 Common Shares.

Prior to the transaction, Bruce Mitchell had control over 11,004,041 shares or 15.39% of 71,507,755 outstanding. Immediately after the completion of the transaction, Bruce Mitchell had control over 11,504,041 Common Shares or 16.09% of the 71,507,755 shares outstanding.

Were Bruce Mitchell to exercise the 2,000,000 warrants he holds, his percentage would rise to 18.37%.

There are no agreements between Bruce Mitchell and Point Loma Resources Ltd.

Further details regarding the acquisition of the Common Shares described above and a copy of the early warning report filed under the applicable Canadian Securities laws in connection with the Transaction are available on Point Loma Resources Ltd's SEDAR profile or at Point Loma Resources Ltd's head office, which is located at 2000, 350-7th Avenue, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3N9.

About Bruce Mitchell

Bruce Mitchell is an investor in marketable securities and may increase or decrease his position in Point Loma Resources Ltd. from time to time.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in conjunctions with this news release, please contact:

MR BRUCE MITCHELL

342 RIVER RD

OTTAWA ON K1V 1H2

Phone: 613-523-1114

SOURCE: Bruce Mitchell

