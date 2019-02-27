In Barcelona, IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, will display its DIM Low Power newest features. Using M2M cellular modules from the IoT solutions leader, Sierra Wireless, it enhances energy saving and security on both LTE-M and NB-IoT networks.

Cellular networks are evolving to connect devices requiring extremely low power consumption. The 3GPP standards like LTE-M and NB-IoT are defined for the Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity by using existing network infrastructures. IDEMIA is strongly involved in this IoT evolution, delivering solutions, secure technology using our exclusive know-how.

IoT requires devices that are connected everywhere often under extreme environments, especially in Industrial IoT where devices need to last more than 15 years with only a few amounts of data exchanged. Low Power Networks, therefore, play an important role in the IoT industry, introducing new networks and devices able to operate over a long range remotely with low power and optimized solutions.

"IDEMIA is a market leader in securing the IoT world. By adapting to different market requirements, across consumer or industrial IoT, IDEMIA has tailored an M2M SIM card that saves power consumption and extends battery life, combined with the strong authentication of the devices," said Fabien Jautard, Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators activities at IDEMIA. "Together with Sierra Wireless, IDEMIA demonstrates the strengths and full compatibility of their newest IoT features, namely energy saving and security in line with IoT evolution and standards", he added

IDEMIA already has commercially available products including this innovative solution in the IoT market with its DIM Low Power, creating additional product value for operators and OEMs.

"With the AirPrime HL7800 cellular modules, already deployed massively on the field, Sierra Wireless is proud to offer the most innovative LPWA solutions with the lowest power consumption on the market today.. Cellular IoT devices can now be deployed everywhere and run on battery for more than 10 or 15 years on 4G and soon 5G networks for reliable and secure long-life global service coverage," said Nicolas Damour" Director for Technology Partnerships at Sierra Wireless. "We are glad to see that IDEMIA brings innovative power consumption optimizations for the SIM card to further boost energy-efficient IoT deployments".

Come and discover how IDEMIA grows product value via NB-IoT at the Mobile World Congress on IDEMIA's booth, Hall 6 Stand 6H30

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues and 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005944/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Hanna Sebbah

Idemia@havas.com