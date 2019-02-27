Aeromexico Contracts With PASSUR Aerospace For PASSUR's Integrated Suite Of Traffic Management Solutions

Focusing on hub optimization, operational resilience, & on time performance to support Aeromexico's growth plans

STAMFORD, Connecticut, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, announced it has contracted with Aeromexico for implementation of PASSUR's main suite of traffic management optimization capabilities - part of Aeromexico's long-term strategic investments in the growth of its primary hub operation.

Aeromexico's primary objectives are to increase the capacity of Mexico City International Airport (MEX) to accommodate growth while reducing delays and congestion, increasing customer satisfaction, and reducing operating costs, to achieve Improved On Time Performance/Punctuality; Schedule Integrity; Capacity Growth; and Higher Aircraft Utilization.

PASSUR will be implementing many of the core elements of its PASSUR Integrated Traffic Management (PITM) platform, adapted from its original US configuration, for customers in Canada, Western Europe, and now Latin America. Main areas of PASSUR capabilities (software, concepts of operation, best practices training) to be provided include:

Advanced flight trajectory prediction

Airport capacity enhancement

Demand and capacity forecasting tools

Collaborative airport surface flow management programs

"Ensuring predictable, reliable service in and out of Mexico City International Airport is an essential requirement toward realizing our goal of maintaining and growing Aeromexico's position as a dominant hemispheric transfer hub and carrier," said Alejandro Contreras Campos, Senior Vice President Mexico City International Airport for Aeromexico. "We are making this investment in PASSUR because we believe we must lead innovation - in collaboration with our main stakeholders - to ensure our airline and primary hub lead in global performance and competitiveness."

"PASSUR welcomes Aeromexico as our first business partner in Latin America, reflecting our strong investment in the global application of PASSUR solutions," said Niels Steenstrup, Chief Commercial Officer, PASSUR Aerospace. "We anticipate a strong partnership built around providing major, measurable gains in operational, customer service, and financial performance to Aeromexico and its stakeholders."

PASSUR's solutions are delivered on a web-hosted, common operating platform, and will include participation of all key MEX stakeholders, including SENEAM (Mexico's Air Navigation Service Provider/ATC) and AICM (Aeropuerto Internacional de la Cuidad México, the airport operator). The PASSUR solutions will be a core element of the eventual planned deployment of an Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) system at MEX.

PASSUR's mission is to grow global aviation capacity to meet current and future demand for air travel while minimizing the need for costly infrastructure investments. We can achieve these objectives by providing a digital, collaborative platform where airlines, airports, and Air Navigation Service Providers work together to optimize their internal operations while also solving problems that can only be solved by sharing data and information on a common platform with all key stakeholders. PASSUR analytics extract meaningful information from data to predict, manage, and remove constraints on the surface and in the air.

With the addition of Aeromexico, PASSUR now provides its platform to three of the major partners in the SkyTeam alliance - Delta Air Lines, Air France, and Aeromexico - creating new opportunities for cross-alliance efficiencies, growth, and operational excellence.

About PASSUR Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) a global leader in digital operational excellence, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry, primarily to improve the operational performance and cash flow of airlines and the airports where they operate. PASSUR Aerospace's information solutions are used at the five largest North American airlines; by major airlines in Europe; by more than 60 airport customers (and used at the top 30 North American airports); by over one hundred business aviation customers; and by the U.S. government. PASSUR owns and operates the largest commercial passive radar network in the world that provides aircraft position updates every 1 to 4.6 seconds, powering a proprietary database that is accessible in real-time and delivers timely and accurate information and solutions via PASSUR's industry leading algorithms and business logic included in its products. PASSUR, Airwayz, NextGen2, and NextGen3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. in the U.S. All other companies and product names of those companies contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders. Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features 93 cities on three continents; including 43 destinations in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 20 in Latin America, 5 in Europe, 4 in Canada and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 130 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,150 destinations in 177 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to over 750 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, EL AL, GOL Linhas Aéreas, Japan Airlines, Jet Airways and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, India, Israel or Peru. www.aeromexico.com

