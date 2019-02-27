ALX Oncology, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced that preclinical data for its SIRPaantibody research program will be presented at the 2019 Keystone Symposia Conference (Keystone), Cancer Immunotherapy in Whistler, British Columbia and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

CD47/SIRPa interaction is a key checkpoint mechanism exploited by cancer cells to escape immunological surveillance. While CD47 is widely expressed in human cells, SIRPa, the CD47 inhibitory receptor, is mainly expressed in myeloid cells and neurons. ALX148, a CD47 blocker with an inactive Fc domain, is generally well tolerated and demonstrates anti-cancer activity in combination with trastuzumab and pembrolizumab in patients with anti-HER2 and checkpoint inhibitor resistant/refractory disease (SITC 2018, P335). Another approach to block this interaction is to target SIRPa.

"Targeting the CD47/SIRPa pathway is an exciting new approach that shows promise in clinical trials. By targeting SIRPa, we can investigate the similarities and differences of an orthogonal strategy to inhibit this axis," said Hong Wan, Ph.D., ALX Oncology's Chief Scientific Officer. "Our panel of proprietary high affinity monoclonal antibodies provides diverse epitope coverage across the extracellular surface of SIRPa. These antibodies are cross-reactive to human, monkey and rodent SIRPa variants, which enables robust clinical translation. Importantly, these antibodies bind to all human SIRPa variants, a critical attribute for a global patient population."

ALX Oncology's SIRPa antibodies enhance the antitumor activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors, with reduction of metastases, eradication of tumors, and acquisition of memory immune response in tumor-bearing mice with intact immune systems. The cellular immune response in syngeneic models shows that these SIRPa antibodies enhance innate and adaptive anti-cancer immunity, providing a rationale for combination with other immunotherapies. In an exploratory toxicology study in monkeys, the selected SIRPa antibodies demonstrate a favorable pharmacokinetic, target occupancy and tolerability profile.

Together, these preclinical data provide a compelling rationale to advance the development of anti-SIRPa therapy for patients with cancer.

Keystone Presentation Information

Title: Discovery of monoclonal antibodies targeting myeloid checkpoint SIRPa to enhance anti-tumor immunity

Session: Poster session 3

Session Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Location: Whistler Conference Centre

Poster Number: 3022

AACR Presentation Information

Title: Antibodies to SIRPa enhance innate and adaptive immune responses to promote anti-tumor activity

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 1

Session Date and Time: Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:00 PM 5:00 PM ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 23

Abstract Number: 562

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, which is exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Our lead candidate, ALX148, is a fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPa linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 is designed to maximize the clinical benefit of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development (NCT03013218) for a broad range of tumor types. www.alxoncology.com

