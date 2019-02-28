Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2019) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update to its shareholders.

The Company has three systems that can be used independently or in combination in horizontal wellbores:

the High Angle Reciprocating Pump ("HARP"); the Raise Efficient Artificial Lift ("REAL") formerly known as the High Angle Lift Solution ("HALS"); and the Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology ("HARTTM").

As part of the Company's commercialization effort, the decision was made to rebrand the HALS system as the Raise Efficient Artificial Lift ("REAL") system.

Canada

The Company has recently installed its first HARP in a Montney wellbore. The customer plans to activate the HARP in early March when its surface equipment is installed. Recent installs in the Cardium and Glauconite formations are increasing productivity and flattening the decline curve profile for Raise's customers. An overlooked aspect and a major cost benefit to the customer is that the high efficiency of the HARP often allows the opportunity to decrease pump jack strokes per minute ("SPM") resulting in reduced power costs.

The REAL installs, referred to in the Company's press release dated November 21, 2018, have been delayed as the customer focuses on drilling operations during the winter months. The Company will continue to keep investors updated on the timing of these installs.

Although the Canadian market has experienced a slowdown and spending is constrained, the Company continues to receive positive results, feedback and interest from its customer base and expects its marketing efforts to pay off in time. The Company will be posting its sales activity from its Customer Relationship Management database (in the form presented below) on its website www.raiseproduction.com beginning March 16th and will provide bi-weekly updates which will allow investors to monitor the Company's sales and commercialization initiatives.

The Company has identified numerous high potential customers that will benefit from its product lines and continues to execute its strategic sales approach. The results of this approach to date are:

HARP Candidate Wells in BC, AB, & SK: >10,000

Top 15 producers have: 75% Market

Top 25 producers have: 85% Market

Completed Discovery and Presentation sales calls, Shop Tours, Field Visits or Lunch 'N Learns with:

12 of the Top 15 targets

18 of the Top 25 targets

Total number of meetings over the past 90 days: >100

Number of Active Proposals: 8

Sales pipeline potential: >$5.0MM CAD

Total installs to date including test wells: 73

USA

Endurance Lift Solutions ("ELS") continues to promote the HARP and REAL systems in the USA. ELS has recently installed the Company's re-designed HARP Generation 2 with material and design changes that can handle deeper, higher volume wellbores. Recent installs in the Eagle Ford and Permian basin have been successful. In addition to installs in the Eagle Ford and Permian, ELS is expecting to use Raise's HARPTM and REALTM in the Granite Wash (Texas Panhandle) as well as the STACK formation in Oklahoma. In light of the recent success with the HARP Generation 2 installs, ELS has placed its first significant order of the HARP Generation 2 with 15 pumps due for delivery by April 2019.

International

The Company, with its partner in Romania, CDI (a wholly owned subsidiary of ELS) has successfully completed the three well test of the HARP for Petrom Romania. The wells have seen production improvements and eliminated gas locking which was a significant issue. CDI and Petrom have qualified the HARP technology based on results from the test wells and will include the Raise high angle technology in its long-term contract offering. The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of this year.

The Company has decided to put its test operations in Oman on hold and concentrate on its North American commitments. Once the Company is generating positive cash flow and has additional resources it will look at all new international opportunities that are of strategic and economical value.

HARTTM (Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology)

The Company continues to explore options for testing the HARTTM in deeper more economically viable wellbores.

Investor Relations

The Company is pleased to announce that Tom Kehoe will be assuming the main role in Investor Relations. As a Director of the Company, in addition to his vast experience in the banking and the investment community, Mr. Kehoe is uniquely qualified to lead this segment as the Company works to commercialize its products and present results to all stakeholders on a timely schedule.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

For further information please contact:

Tom Kehoe, Investor Relations

E-mail: tkehoe@raiseproduction.com

Eric Laing, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: elaing@raiseproduction.com

Raise Production Inc.

2620-58th Avenue S.E.

Calgary, Alberta T2C 1G5

Tel: (403) 699-7675

Web site at: www.raiseproduction.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain or can be identified by statements that include words such as "anticipate", "assume", "based", "believe", "can", "continue", "depend", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "if", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "propose", "result", "upon", "will", "within" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the ability to obtain financing to provide working capital to fund operations, the availability of credit, the ability to commercialize products and operations, the potential to increase recoverable reserves for customers by utilization of the HARPTM, REALTM and HARTTM systems, estimates regarding current and projected cash resources and cash flow anticipated sales, the ability to adequately protect proprietary information and technology from its competitors; the ability to obtain partnering opportunities; the ability to attract and retain key personnel and key collaborators; the availability of skilled labour, services and equipment, general economic and financial market conditions, the legislative and regulatory environment of the jurisdictions where the Company carries on business and the ability to successfully compete in targeted markets.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current opinions, estimates, projections, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statement will not occur. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: deployment and commercialization of the Company's products and regulatory changes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and such forward-looking statements should not be interpreted or regarded as guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43105