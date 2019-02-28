



HONG KONG, Feb 28, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital identity verification solution Blockpass today announced the integration of its KYC Connect solution into the Legacy Trust customer onboarding procedure.Forward-thinking trust company Legacy Trust provides custody for crypto and fiat assets for individuals and institutions. Legacy works with corporate clients, pension funds and private individuals, offering a diverse range of services and products to retail businesses, ultra-high net-worth individuals and families. By integrating the Blockpass KYC Connect solution, Legacy is furthering the benefits of its offering to clients by simplifying the painstaking customer onboarding process.Blockpass is a digital identity application and service which brings control back to the user. Blockpass provides a streamlined and cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage data-secure digital identities that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases. The Blockpass KYC Connect solution is an easy-to-integrate solution that plugs into existing business platforms through the use of an API, and significantly reduces the friction of new customer onboarding, lowering costs and decreasing the drop-out rate during the onboarding process."We're really looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Legacy Trust," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "Together, we can aid in simplifying new customer onboarding for Legacy while growing the Blockpass consumer ecosystem, building the number of users who actively use the application and therefore strengthening the overall Blockpass proposition.""KYC is one of the financial sector's most vital activities," said Legacy Trust CEO Vincent Chok. "By integrating Blockpass, we hope to reduce friction during the client onboarding processes, achieve greater security and ultimately provide an easier and faster onboarding experience."Blockpass has continued to expand the number of corporate customers using their platform in recent months, announcing recently that businesses including Ethfinex, BBFTA, ethecal and Infinito have integrated the KYC Connect solution into their customer onboarding procedures.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is the global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassContact: Caitlin Betts, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.orgAbout Legacy TrustLegacy Trust Company is a public trust company in Hong Kong that provides trust, custody, and asset servicing solutions to a diverse set of customers including individuals, institutions, funds, and various other professional industry participants who may be required by law to store custody of their traditional and digital assets with an independent party like Legacy. Legacy is also leading the way to address the complexities of digital assets custody and pioneering forward-thinking solutions to bring about worldwide adoption of the new distributed ledger technologies, based on various approaches to the blockchain.Website: https://legacytrust.com.hkTwitter: https://twitter.com/legacytrusthkLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/legacytrusthk/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/legacytrustcompany/Source: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.