Apigate is making waves by expanding its regional footprint in high growth Asian markets. As part of its future-ready vision of turning all telcos and merchants digital, Apigate, the next generation Application Programming Interface (API) platform has forged partnerships with top multinational enterprises in India, Singapore and China after a well-received launch of apigateMint and apigateAXP, a new suite of products designed to maximize revenue. Combining the innovative insights of a telco and the technology of an award-winning open source digital platform, Apigate's strong partnerships and relationships make accessing millions of consumers easy across every service via its API gateway hubs around the world.

"As the world transforms and becomes increasingly digital, new services and disruptors require connectivity and the ability to access and connect to customers easily. Apigate helps businesses expand and transform digitally to reach their objectives via our new-breed API platform ecosystem that sets the standard for seamless connectivity to reach customers and partners. With a presence in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, we have a global growth agenda to help businesses scale the global market," says Zoran Vasiljev, CEO, Apigate.

The expansion into India includes a global partnership between One98/PayTM, India's largest e-wallet service provider that will allow Apigate to connect its international partners to PayTM's wallet services while expanding the reach of One97's content services to customers worldwide. On top of that, Apigate recently announced their landmark partnership with Zee5, a multi-lingual digital entertainment platform, to deliver the largest bouquet of content across languages and genres to audiences globally. In addition, Apigate will have direct connectivity to Vodafone Idea Limited.

A Singtel and Apigate partnership further increases Apigate's footprint in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Australia and India, enabling both parties to explore direct carrier billing opportunities and payment platform solutions.

Multinational companies in China are leveraging on Apigate to assist in increasing consumer reach. Apigate has partnered with Tencent, an internet-based technology company and CMGE, China's leading IP-oriented game operator and mobile game publisher to bring large scale gaming and content to the public.

Looking to the future, Apigate aims to grow and scale the business to become a $1 billion company, acquiring new businesses, capabilities, partners and channels, offering a full-suite of new services. Focusing on its fundamentals, Apigate will deploy its platform with global telco companies but also venture beyond telco-centric industries such as gaming and entertainment to offer clear, focused and disciplined growth paths.

