4 Stocks That Helped the HKEX Set Profits Record

Hong Kong's stock exchange operator on Wednesday said 2018 profit surged 26% to a record high, meeting expectations, and was boosted by fees from a number of huge IPOs in the first part of the year.

Net profit reached HK$9.31 billion from HK$7.4 billion a year prior, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) said in a filing.

That compared with the HK$9.36 billion average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv, and beat the previous record of HK$7.96 billion set in 2015. With this type of growth in toe, investors would be prudent to begin looking for ways to benefit from this surge and may want to begin their search with these four companies:

Austar Lifesciences Limited (6118.HK)

Austar Lifesciences (6118.HK) recently announced that it sees a substantial decrease in loss for year ending Dec 31st. Why should investors take this as positive information? First, this news comes right after the corporation's previous financial reports showing a growing financial position of strength.

Three segments of the business accounted for a little over 80% of the total revenue for the company's business during this segment! In total, Austar Lifesciences Limited (06118.HK) recorded over RMB510,000,000 for the 6-month period compared to under RMB340,000,000 in the period in 2017.

The way this has translated into the market could have investors even more eager to get more information on the company. Not only are sites like Trading View giving this a "Strong Buy" rating, but the stock price of Austar Lifesciences (6118.HK) continues to head higher. Compared to the beginning of November 2018, Austar Lifesciences (6118.HK) share price is up by more than 100% after closing on February 26 at $6.15. Further, the recent jump that shares have seen from January 23's low of $5.25 could be a positive sign that bullish sentiment is returning to this growing life sciences company

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (0762.HK)

Shares of the telecom company have soared during recent months. The Company was one of the 'Fortune Global 500' companies for consecutive years, and ranked 241st in 'Fortune Global 500' for the year 2017. It was also voted as 'Asia's No.1 Most Honored Telecom Company' for second consecutive year by Institutional Investor.

What has gotten investor attention has much to do with the recently announcement that China Unicom signed a partnership agreement to drive IOT Adoption in China, which is becoming a key focus of many telecom companies. Due to its expanded userbase, China Unicom could have more to offer by means of growth. With over 300 million mobile billing subscribers and over 200 million 4G subscribers, China Unicom is heavily focused on the advancement of a mobile ecosystem. Since hitting lows of $8.02 on January 3 of this year, interest has built so much so that shares of China Unicom reached 2019 highs of $9.78 on Wednesday.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (2600.HK)

Also reaching new highs of 2019 this week was Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (2600.HK). The company is China's largest alumina and primary aluminum producer and the world's second largest alumina producer. Aluminum Corporation of China and Tianjin Municipal People's Government signed a MoU on cooperation projects at the company's headquarters. It is learned that the MoU is the further deepening and materialization of the strategic partnership agreement signed between the two parties on August 11 last year. The two parties will collaborate with each other in areas including mineral prospecting, logistics, trade, finance, mineral futures trading, and equipment manufacturing.

On January 3, shares of the company hit lows of $2.36 but as with other stocks mentioned, they have attracted significantly more bullish investor interest during the last few weeks. Aluminum Corporation of China shares hit 2019 highs of $3.39 on Wednesday.

Jiayuan International Group Limited (2768.HK)

The final member of the list is Jiayuan International Group Limited (2768.HK). The company is in the business of property development for large-scale residential and integrated commercial complex projects in different major cities in the People's Republic of China.

Though late last year, shares of Jiayuan took a steep tumble, the investment community may be turning more bullish. Since hitting lows of $1.40 on Jan 17, trading activity has begun to increase and on Wednesday, shares hit highs of over $3.50 per share on one of the more active trading days of the year. In a Feb 1 update, the company commented on the recent growth it has seen. For the month ended 31 January 2019, the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB1,048.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately122%; the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 90,328 sq.m, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 83%; and the contracted average selling price was approximately RMB11,605 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 22%.

