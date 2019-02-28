Investor Information

Annual General Meeting on April 10, 2019

Sunrise Communications Group AG issues today the invitation to the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sunrise Communications Group (the "AGM") on April 10, 2019 on behalf of the Board of Directors. The AGM will be held on April 10, 2019 at 10.30 am at Lake Side, Bellerivestrasse 170, 8008 Zurich, Switzerland. On or about March 18, 2019, the invitation to the AGM, together with the agenda items and proposals by the Board of Directors, will be sent to the shareholders registered in the share register. No entries will be made to the share register between April 5, 2019 at 17.00, and April 10, 2019. Holders of registered shares who sell their shares before the AGM are no longer eligible to vote. The invitation with the agenda items and proposals will also be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt) on or about March 18, 2019 and is available, together with the Company's Annual Report, under the following links:

https://www.sunrise.ch/en/corporate-communications/investor-relations/AGM.html (https://www.sunrise.ch/en/corporate-communications/investor-relations/AGM.html)

https://www.sunrise.ch/content/dam/sunrise/corporate/documents/ir-agm/Sunrise_Annual_Report_2018.pdf (https://www.sunrise.ch/content/dam/sunrise/corporate/documents/ir-agm/Sunrise_Annual_Report_2018.pdf)

Members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors will propose to the AGM, the re-election of all members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the members and the Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The Board of Directors proposes the election of Ingo Arnold as new member of the Board of Directors. Ingo Arnold shall replace Joachim Preisig, who resigned from the Board of Directors effective as of December 31, 2018 (see press release dated October 11, 2018) as representative of freenet AG in the Board of Directors of Sunrise Communications Group AG.

The following is a short CV of Ingo Arnold: After studying business administration, Ingo Arnold began his professional career in the treasury division of Henkel KGaA in Düsseldorf. There he gained over 10 years of experience in various financial functions. After three years as Head of Treasury at Veba Oil & Gas, he joined debitel AG in the telecommunications sector in 2001. From 2008, he worked for freenet AG as Head of Finance & Investor Relations. Since 1 January 2019, Ingo Arnold is the CFO of freenet AG.

