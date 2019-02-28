Now Gathering Voiceware, Neospeech, VoiceText and rSpeak Under a Unified Umbrella Brand, ReadSpeaker Consolidates Its Position as a Leading Text to Speech Player

SALE, England, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the acquisition and incorporation of ReadSpeaker by HOYA in July 2017, and reflecting its commitment and belief in the growing voice technology industry, HOYA has gathered all of its voice technology companies under the ReadSpeaker brand. ReadSpeaker now encompasses the existing companies and brands of ReadSpeaker, rSpeak, Voiceware, VoiceText, and NeoSpeech. By grouping these leading voice technology providers together, HOYA's ReadSpeaker has the technology, the experience, and the teams to offer a complete voice solution with the best, high-quality voices for its customers, no matter their needs.

This unique combination of technologies allows the ReadSpeaker development teams to share decades of experience and create world-class text to speech (TTS) voices based on the latest Deep Neural Network (DNN) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

Now ReadSpeaker offers an even wider variety of voice solutions, high-quality languages, and support.

Proud of the excellent quality of its voices and solutions, as well as its team of voice specialists, ReadSpeaker is 'Pioneering Voice Technology'.

About ReadSpeaker www.readspeaker.com

ReadSpeaker is a global voice specialist providing dozens of languages and lifelike voices. Using its own industry-leading technology, the company delivers some of the most natural-sounding synthesized voices on the market. ReadSpeaker uses next-generation Deep Neural Network (DNN) technology to structurally improve voice quality at all levels. ReadSpeaker is a subsidiary of the Memory Disk Division (MD) of the HOYA Corporation, with offices in 15 countries, and over 10,000 customers in 65 countries, providing a complete text-to-speech (TTS) offering, both as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and as licensed solutions. A fully integrated TTS provider, ReadSpeaker encompasses all of HOYA's state-of-the-art technologies (NeoSpeech, Voiceware, VoiceText and rSpeak), providing a wide variety of applications for varying channels and devices in multiple industries. ReadSpeaker gives a voice to businesses and organizations for online, embedded, server or desktop needs, apps, speech production, custom voices and more. With more than 20 years' experience, the ReadSpeaker team of experts is leading the way in text to speech. ReadSpeaker is "Pioneering Voice Technology".

