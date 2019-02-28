sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 28.02.2019

28.02.2019 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Terveystalo Plc: Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement 2018 published

Terveystalo Plc Annual Financial Report 28 February at 9:00 am EET

Terveystalo has published its Annual Report 2018 at https://www.terveystalo.com/en/annual-review-2018/. The Annual Report 2018 includes the Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, the Statement of Non-Financial Information and the Corporate Governance Statement.

The Annual Report is attached to this release as a separate PDF file.

Terveystalo Plc

For more information, please contact:
Kati Kaksonen, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Communications
Tel. +358 10 345 2034
Kati.kaksonen@terveystalo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief
Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. In 2018 the nationwide network covered 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.

In 2018, Terveystalo had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.5 million doctor visits. Over 10,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. Terveystalo's services carry the Key Flag symbol and the company is a member of the Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com

Attachment

  • Terveystalo Annual Report 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e44e7237-f0a1-41b5-8a2e-ab67f3ddacb3)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)