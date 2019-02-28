RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec expanding SCM services into ASSP market

RoodMicrotec GmbH signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fraunhofer Institut für Integrierte Schaltungen IIS and EBV Elektronik GmbH, announcing cooperation in production and marketing of Fraunhofer ready to use chip IP.

EBVchips will contribute to the cooperation with their marketing and sales platform. RoodMicrotec takes care of the complete logistics, quality assurance, technical realization and project management from the first idea to the delivery of serial parts.

The cooperation includes new ASSP (application-specific standard product) devices for industrial, logistics and home appliance products. The first of two products is the RFicient. This IC solution will allow customers to optimize the power consumption of e.g. IoT applications, increasing battery lifetime dramatically.





RoodMicrotec are experts in the field of turnkey manufacturing services for application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). Through this involvement in production and supply of application-specific standard products (ASSPs), the company sees an excellent opportunity in expanding its SCM services to a wider range of customers.

"Whereas ASICs are designed for and used in a specific application for a single customer, ASSPs are typically covering an application area, including a range of products for various end-customers. This will drive significant higher volumes to be produced and managed by us", says Reinhard Pusch, COO of RoodMicrotec.





The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is the leading organization for applied research in Europe. Its research activities are conducted by 72 institutes and research units at locations throughout Germany. The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft employs a staff of 25,000, who work with an annual research budget totaling more than 2.3 billion euros. The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS is one of the world's leading application-oriented research institutions for microelectronic and IT system solutions and services. It is the largest of all Fraunhofer Institutes. Fraunhofer IIS develops, implements and optimizes processes, devices and equipment until they are ready for use and for the market.

EBV Elektronik was founded in 1969 and is one of the leading specialists in European semiconductor distribution. As a semiconductor specialist, EBV provides in-depth application support, value-added services and logistics solutions to a diverse customer base.

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years' experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner to many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of the ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Zwolle, the Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

