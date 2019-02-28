Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET)

Every year, more than 1.7 million trucks containing 22 million tonnes of freight travel between the United Kingdom and continental Europe through the Channel Tunnel, representing over a quarter of trade between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

For the past two years, Eurotunnel has been pre-empting the impact of Brexit on the flow of goods and putting in place new measures to maintain the flow of trade and customers' travel at the European Union border.

After developing infrastructure that will host future French state services (customs, sanitary and phyto-sanitary requirements) Eurotunnel has signed a partnership agreement with TLF Overseas (Union of Transport and Logistics Enterprises of France Overseas Activities)

This agreement will allow registered customs agents (RDEs) operating on behalf of customers to benefit from a contact point at the Eurotunnel terminal in Calais.

These referents will be the interface between truck drivers, French customs, sanitary and phyto-sanitary services and RDE representatives. Hauliers will need to have completed their import and export declarations in advance and will benefit from a smooth service 24 hours a day, and the transporters will also see their drivers assisted and accompanied in providing any required documents.

"Always at the service of French importers and exporters, TLF Overseas and its member companies are ready to ensure maximum fluidity for trade through the Channel Tunnel" said Herbert de Saint-Simon, Chief Executive Officer of TLF Overseas

"Eurotunnel has chosen to offer a tailored service to its customers in order to facilitate their crossings and to make the Channel Tunnel a smart border" said Jacques Gounon, Chairman and CEO of the Group.

About TLF

TLF Union, Transport and Logistics Companies of France, is the premier professional organisation covering all trades in the freight transport and logistics chain. Among its members it counts 50 of the 100 premier transport and logistics groups in France (Officiel des Transporteurs, 2014 classification). It includes the main companies in road transport, courier express delivery, industrial vehicle rentals, logistics, transport commission, customs operations, organisation of international transport (rail, maritime, air, river) agents, and shipping agents.

About Eurotunnel

Eurotunnel, a subsidiary of Getlink SE, manages the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operations Truck and Passenger Le Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone, UK and Calais, France. Eurotunnel holds the Channel Tunnel concession until 2086 and remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. In 24 years, more than 430 million people and 86 million vehicles have travelled through the Tunnel. This unique land link has become a vital link between the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

