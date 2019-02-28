Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will release its results for the three and twelve months ended 31 December 2018 at 6:00 am GMT 7:00 am CET on Friday, 8 March 2019.

The press release and presentation announcement will be available on the Company's website: http://www.ontexglobal.com/financial-reports.

Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, 8 March 2019 at 8:00 am GMT 9:00 am CET. A replay of the conference call will also be available for one week afterwards, please see dial-in information below.

Notice of Investor Update

Ontex also announces that it will hold an Investor Update event together with its Q1 2019 Trading Update on Wednesday, 8 May 2019 in London.

The event will be hosted by members of the Ontex management team and will provide an update on Ontex's strategy and its implementation, leveraging the outcome of the comprehensive review of its business underway.

Ontex invites financial analysts and institutional investors to save the date. A formal invitation with full details will be sent out in advance of the event.

To register your interest in attending the event, please send an email to investorrelations@ontexglobal.com.

Dial-in information for FY 2018 results conference call

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411 United States +1 323 994 2093 Belgium +32 (0)2 400 6926 France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 Germany +49 (0)69 2222 2018 Passcode: 5363865

Replay numbers United Kingdom +44 (0)207 660 0134 United States +1 719 457 0820 Belgium +32 (0)2 620 0568 France +33 (0)1 70 48 00 94 Germany +49 (0)69 2000 1800 Passcode: 5363865

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

