IPC Unigy 360 wins 'Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment' at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2019

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for financial market participants, today announced its Unigy 360 platform was named the winner in the "Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment" category at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2019. IPC received the award at a ceremony on February 27th in London.

"As Unigy 360 adoption continues to grow around the world, we are heartened by the larger recognition this award brings to its status as a groundbreaking cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for financial markets participants," said Craig Campestre, Chief Revenue Officer at IPC. "We share this honor with our customers, partners and the wider financial services community, whose embrace of Unigy 360 has forged its preeminent place as a significant driver of the global marketplace."

Produced by A-Team, the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe emphasize operational and product excellence in financial trading technology and reflect the different challenges facing market practitioners and suppliers as they seek to develop trading and data solutions in the rapidly changing European marketplace. The shortlist was selected by the TradingTech Advisory Board, as well as A-Team's editorial team, with the winner voted for by the TradingTech Insight readership.

Having won the 'Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment' category in 2018 in the Intelligent Trading Technology Awards (Americas), IPC was up against leading technology providers in the European marketplace for the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe. IPC was also independently nominated and shortlisted in the 'Best Time-Stamping / Latency Measurement System' and 'Best High-Performance Network Services' categories.

Unigy 360 is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution performance-engineered to deliver innovation, economics and powerful new capabilities for global financial market participants. It offers the advantages of IPC's industry-leading Unigy platform for unified communications and applications along with the simplicity and scalability of a cloud-based solution.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

