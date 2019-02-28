Yesterday, on February 27, 2019, Brighter AB published its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2018 with information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (BRIG, ISIN code SE0004019545, order book ID 86375) and warrants (BRIG TO3, ISIN code SE0009947633, orderbook ID 138598 and BRIG TO4, ISIN code SE0010442004, orderbook ID 144755) of Brighter AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.