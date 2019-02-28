The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 1 March 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 61,497,571 shares (DKK 61,497,571) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 26,297 shares (DKK 26,297) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 61,523,868 shares (DKK 61,523,868) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 140 shares at DKK 40.41 · 750 shares at DKK 45.24 · 750 shares at DKK 66.60 · 1,000 shares at DKK 68.65 · 320 shares at DKK 79.25 · 250 shares at DKK 80.55 · 10,000 shares at DKK 174.00 · 2,400 shares at DKK 220.40 · 1,950 shares at DKK 225.30 · 1,500 shares at DKK 231.50 · 5,250 shares at DKK 234.00 · 1,187 shares at DKK 337.40 · 50 shares at DKK 466.20 · 750 shares at DKK 636.50 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GEN ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66