Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase Ventures Approved to Trade on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28th, 2019 / Codebase Ventures Inc., formerly 360 Blockchain Inc. ("CVI" or the "Company") (CSE: CODE - FWB: C5B - OTCQB: BKLLF) announced that its shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB at the open on 28 February 2019 with ticker symbol BKLLF.

The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB Market will provide enhanced investor benefits, including easier access in the United States, and greater liquidity.



"Complementing our existing listings on the CSE and FSE, this OTCQB listing will increase access to USA investors and raise awareness within the investment community, broadening our shareholder base," said Mr. Brian Keane, Codebase Ventures Inc. Director.

The OTCQB is recognized as an Established Public Market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a leading market for U.S. and international companies in the entrepreneurial and development stage. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline for transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a small, hands-on team of financial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms and protocols, not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

