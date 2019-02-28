LEO Pharma today announced changes to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005324/en/

Olivier Bohuon is announced new chairman of the Board of Directors succeeding Jukka Pertola, who has decided to leave the Board. Member of the Board Anders Ekblom will assume a new position as vice chairman. In addition, John Weeks decided to not seek re-election.

At the Annual General Meeting in LEO Holding A/S on February 26th a unified Board of Directors elected former vice chairman Olivier Bohuon as new chairman of the Board of Directors of LEO Pharma following Jukka Pertola's decision to leave the Board. Anders Ekblom was elected as new vice chairman. In addition, John Weeks decided to not seek re-election.

"With Olivier Bohuon and Anders Ekblom we have two strong successors with extensive industry experience who can help set the direction for LEO Pharma's future development and realize the company's ambitious strategy towards 2025. Olivier Bohuon has profound knowledge from several leading positions in the global pharma industry and Anders Ekblom's scientific background and comprehensive experience from the global life science sector is an ideal complement", said Jukka Pertola, resigning chairman of LEO Pharma.

Jukka Pertola has been member of LEO Pharma's Board of Directors since 2011 and chairman since 2016.

"Jukka Pertola has been instrumental in getting LEO Pharma to the position the company holds today and by manning the board with strong profiles and securing board succession. During his time as member and chairman of the Board of Directors, LEO Pharma has gone through a massive transformation turning the company into a global leader specialized in medical dermatology. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Jukka for his contribution", said Lars Olsen, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the LEO Foundation, also thanking John Weeks for his dedicated contribution as member of the Board of Directors at LEO Pharma since 2014.

For the full press release, please see the attached document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005324/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Head of Global External Communication

Henrik Kyndlev

hdtdk@leo-pharma.com

TEL +45 3140 6180



Corporate Communications Manager

Maia Fredtoft Soechting

mfddk@leo-pharma.com

TEL +45 3119 3559